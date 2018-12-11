Marie, Joseph ranked top Ontario baby names in past century

If you were given the names Marie or Joseph at birth, you’re in elite company.

Those names, according to the Ontario government, rank as the most popular names for girls and boys born in Ontario over the past 100 years.

Since the 1920s, Marie ranked as the most popular girl’s name for four decades, closely followed by Mary.

Joseph ranked first in boy names over a 30-year period and John is the second most popular boy’s name in a century.

Meanwhile, back into the 21st century, Noah replaced Benjamin as the top baby name for Ontario boys in 2017.

Olivia remained the most popular baby name for girls.

Top 10 Ontario girl baby names over past 100 years 1917-2017

Marie Mary Jennifer Margaret Patricia Elizabeth Sarah Susan Linda Barbara

Top 10 Ontario boy baby names over past 100 years 1917-2017

Joseph John Robert Michael David William James Christopher Daniel Richard

Top 10 Ontario girl baby names for 2017

Olivia Emma Charlotte Ava Amelia Sophia Evelyn Abigail/Chloe Ella Emily

Top 10 Ontario boy baby names for 2017

Noah Liam Benjamin William Logan Lucas Jacob Ethan Oliver James

