Marie, Joseph ranked top Ontario baby names in past century

Take a trip through the last century to see which names were the most popular among the various decades.

If you were given the names Marie or Joseph at birth, you’re in elite company.

Those names, according to the Ontario government, rank as the most popular names for girls and boys born in Ontario over the past 100 years.

Since the 1920s, Marie ranked as the most popular girl’s name for four decades, closely followed by Mary.

Joseph ranked first in boy names over a 30-year period and John is the second most popular boy’s name in a century.

Meanwhile, back into the 21st century, Noah replaced Benjamin as the top baby name for Ontario boys in 2017.

Olivia remained the most popular baby name for girls.

Top 10 Ontario girl baby names over past 100 years 1917-2017

  1. Marie
  2. Mary
  3. Jennifer
  4. Margaret
  5. Patricia
  6. Elizabeth
  7. Sarah
  8. Susan
  9. Linda
  10. Barbara

Top 10 Ontario boy baby names over past 100 years 1917-2017

  1. Joseph
  2. John
  3. Robert
  4. Michael
  5. David
  6. William
  7. James
  8. Christopher
  9. Daniel
  10. Richard

Top 10 Ontario girl baby names for 2017

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Ava
  5. Amelia
  6. Sophia
  7. Evelyn
  8. Abigail/Chloe
  9. Ella
  10. Emily

Top 10 Ontario boy baby names for 2017

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Benjamin
  4. William
  5. Logan
  6. Lucas
  7. Jacob
  8. Ethan
  9. Oliver
  10. James

