Fire crews deal with blaze in Regent Park neighbourhood
A A
No one was injured in a house fire in the Regent Park neighbourhood on Monday morning (Dec. 10).
Just before 9:00 a.m. firefighters responded to the call on Alexandra Street. Flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the windows.
Fire crews managed to get the fire under control in 15 minutes, but remained on scene to manage hot spots for a few more hours.
READ MORE: Fire crews battle blaze for more than 10 hours in Lakeview neighbourhood
Firefighters were told a family was home, but was able to escape unharmed.
A fire investigator is now looking into how the blaze started.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.