Local business students raise more than $12K for Saskatoon charities

A handful of local charitable organizations received a bit of a funding boost thanks to some business students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

As part of their business certificate program, students had to develop and execute a fundraiser for their charity of choice.

READ MORE: Knights of Columbus donate $70K to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

More than $12,000 was raised over the past month.

On Dec. 10, that money was gifted to various organizations like Adell House, New Hope Dog Rescue, READ Saskatoon, the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, to name a few.

“We had to send all kinds of communication. We had to go out and raise funds; sometimes door-to-door, sometimes holding events,” said Eric Mooney, a first-year business student at Sask Polytech. “It was a good way to summarize everything we actually learned in the class.”

READ MORE: TLC@Home Christmas charity delivers gifts to Saskatoon kids

Mooney and his team raised roughly $700 for both the Food Bank and READ Saskatoon, splitting it between the two.

“You sort of get caught up in the business aspect, being business students, and then you sort of stand back and look and say, ‘man, I just raised 700 bucks.'”

WATCH BELOW: Filling hampers at the Saskatoon Food Bank

This hands-on approach to learning has been included in the curriculum since 2014, raising more than $44,000 for local charities.