Canada Way closed after vehicle rollover
A A
A vehicle lost control and rolled over at around 9:15 pm Sunday night, taking out a light standard and smashing into a hydro pole before coming to rest on its side at Canada Way & Sperling Avenue in Burnaby.
A wire was down on the vehicle, so firefighters had to wait for BC Hydro to confirm power was disconnected before using the jaws of life to roll the roof back and remove the driver from the vehicle.
The driver has been taken to hospital in unknown condition.
Canada Way will be closed for some time.
49.282729 -123.120738
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.