Laval police seeking public’s help to locate missing woman

Laval police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old woman.

Police say they fear for Emine Caglayan’s safety after she called 911 overnight.

The woman’s car was located Sunday at 10:15 a.m. in Montreal’s Pierrefonds borough.

Caglayan is five feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She speaks French and has tattoos on her right arm and left forearm.

Anyone with information on Caglayan’s possible whereabouts is asked to either call the anonymous tip line at 450-662-4636 or dial 911 and mention file number LVL 181209 002.