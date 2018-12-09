Canada
December 9, 2018 12:21 pm

Laval police seeking public’s help to locate missing woman

By Web producer  Global News

Laval police are asking for help in locating 22-year-old Emine Caglayan.

Laval police handout
A A

Laval police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old woman.

Police say they fear for Emine Caglayan’s safety after she called 911 overnight.

The woman’s car was located Sunday at 10:15 a.m. in Montreal’s Pierrefonds borough.

Caglayan is five feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Emine Caglayan, 22, has tattoos on her right arm and left forearm.

Laval police handout

She speaks French and has tattoos on her right arm and left forearm.

Anyone with information on Caglayan’s possible whereabouts is asked to either call the anonymous tip line at 450-662-4636 or dial 911 and mention file number LVL 181209 002.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Emine Caglayan
Laval
Laval police
missing person
Missing Woman
missing woman Laval
Missing woman Montreal
missing woman Pierrefonds
Montreal
pierrefonds

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News