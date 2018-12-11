What are the most frequently stolen vehicles in Alberta?

Eight out of the top 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Alberta in 2017 were Ford trucks — either F250 or F350 models, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The bureau released its annual Top 10 Stolen Vehicles list on Tuesday.

READ MORE: This is typically the week when most vehicles are stolen in Alberta: RCMP

In Alberta, the vehicles most frequently stolen in 2017 were:

Ford F250 SD 4WD (2006) Ford F350 SD 4WD (2006) Ford F350 SD 4WD (2007) Ford F350 SD 4WD (2004) Ford F250 SD 4WD (2005) Ford F250 SD 4WD (2004) Ford F250 SD 4WD (2003) Honda Civic two-door Hatchback (2000) Ford F350 SD 4WD (2005) Honda Civic 2DR Hatchback (1996)

When you include theft statistics from across Canada, the Lexus GX460 four-door AWD SUV (2015) was the ninth most commonly stolen vehicle in 2017.

The insurance bureau creates this list using data from its members across the country.

READ MORE: Labrador retrievers stolen in heist of pickup truck found: Alberta RCMP

Seeing Ford pickup trucks top the list isn’t uncommon.

“These light- and medium-duty trucks are popular with auto thieves across Canada,” the insurance association said in a news release.

“Nationally, Ford F350 trucks hold the top five spots,” IBC vice-president Henry Tso said. “In Ontario, thieves target high-end SUVs and trucks, including Chevrolet’s Tahoe, Silverado and Suburban. In Alberta, once again Ford’s F250s and F350s dominate the list.”

READ MORE: Number of vehicle thefts in Alberta ‘staggering’: AMA

Last year, six provinces recorded an increase in vehicle theft, including Alberta, which saw a six per cent rise.

New Year’s Day is the most common time for vehicles to be stolen, the IBC said.

The insurance bureau also offered some tips to prevent your vehicle from being stolen:

Never leave vehicle running while unattended;

Park in well-lit areas;

When parking, always close windows and lock doors;

Put valuables and packages in the trunk;

Keep your vehicle inside a garage at night, if possible;

Do not leave personal information in glove box; take insurance and registration with you.

WATCH: Auto theft: it’s not just your car they want