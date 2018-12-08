Winnipeg man faces assault, weapons charges after reports of stolen bike

Officers in the East District Patrol unit were patrolling St. Mary’s Avenue in response to reports of stolen bicycles around 6:30 pm on Dec. 7th.

During their patrol, officers spotted a man riding what appeared to be a stolen bike. He was then taken into custody.

After determining the bike was stolen, police then discovered a handgun containing eight rounds of .22 calibre ammunition on the man’s person.

The bike had been stolen from a school on St. Anne’s Road on Oct. 3rd, officers found.

Members from the Major Crimes Unit continued with their investigation and believe the man was involved in an incident at a residence in the Lord Roberts area on Nov. 7.

Police believe the man assaulted two women and pointed the firearm at them, and also pointed it at a man during the incident. He later fled.

Bradley Jones, 29, of Winnipeg has been charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Assault

Pointing a Firearm (x3)

Carrying Concealed Weapon (x2)

Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm (x2)

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (x2)

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x12)

Mischief Under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

He was detained in custody.

