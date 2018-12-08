Winnipeg man faces assault, weapons charges after reports of stolen bike
Officers in the East District Patrol unit were patrolling St. Mary’s Avenue in response to reports of stolen bicycles around 6:30 pm on Dec. 7th.
During their patrol, officers spotted a man riding what appeared to be a stolen bike. He was then taken into custody.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police asking for public’s help after sexual assault
After determining the bike was stolen, police then discovered a handgun containing eight rounds of .22 calibre ammunition on the man’s person.
The bike had been stolen from a school on St. Anne’s Road on Oct. 3rd, officers found.
Members from the Major Crimes Unit continued with their investigation and believe the man was involved in an incident at a residence in the Lord Roberts area on Nov. 7.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest woman wanted for October assaults, robbery
Police believe the man assaulted two women and pointed the firearm at them, and also pointed it at a man during the incident. He later fled.
Bradley Jones, 29, of Winnipeg has been charged with:
- Assault with a Weapon
- Assault
- Pointing a Firearm (x3)
- Carrying Concealed Weapon (x2)
- Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm (x2)
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (x2)
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x12)
- Mischief Under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
He was detained in custody.
WATCH: Police recover human remains, confirm they belong to Thelma Krull
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.