Winnipeg police arrest woman wanted for October assaults, robbery

Police have arrested a woman in connection with three incidents that took place in October, including the robbery of an 18-year-old exchange student from Germany.

On Oct. 10, the suspect kicked and punched a 54-year-old woman at a bus stop, slapped and robbed the 18-year-old, both in the Vaughn Street area.

READ MORE: German exchange student slapped, robbed on Portage and Vaughan

Police said she later harassed passengers on a transit bus near Panet Road and Keenleyside Street, and shoved and spit in the face of the driver.

On Thursday, police arreseted Julianna Angelina Marie Normand, 26, and charged her with two counts of robbery and assault.

Normand remains in custody.

WATCH: ‘There’s bad people out there’: Winnipeg police describe attack downtown on exchange student