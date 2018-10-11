German exchange student slapped, robbed on Portage and Vaughan

An 18-year-old exchange student from Germany was the victim of what police are calling a ‘strongarm robbery’ and assault on Wednesday night near Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street.

The woman was crossing Portage Avenue around 7:15 p.m. when a female suspect started following her. The suspect then slapped the exchange student, stole her phone, wallet, and ID, then got away on a bus.

The suspect continued to cause problems while on the bus, harassing passengers and shoving and spitting at the bus driver.

She left the bus in the area of Panet Road and Keenleyside Street.

Police are looking for a thin woman in her 20s around 5’3″ or 5’4″ in height, with shoulder-length dark hair with copper/red ends. She was wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and dark jeans.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

