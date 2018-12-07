Fire breaks out in roof of building at Commercial Broadway station
Crews were called to the Commercial Broadway SkyTrain Station on Friday, after a fire broke out in a commercial building.
Assistant Chief Dave Boone said crews were called before 4 p.m., after reports of smoke coming from the structure which houses a Blenz coffee shop and A&W restaurant.
Boone said crews used ladders to get on top of the building and had to cut into the roof to locate the source of the fire.
He said firefighters were able to easily extinguish it, and that the building suffered minor damage. No one was hurt.
He said the location of the fire suggests it is not suspicious, but a fire investigator has been called to try and determine the cause.
Firefighters had to tape off a large area around the building. Boone said operations did not affect SkyTrain commuters.
Crews temporarily closed off Commercial Drive northbound, affecting vehicle and bus traffic. The road was reopened around 5:30 p.m.
