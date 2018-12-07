Crews still fighting stubborn house fire in East Vancouver

Crews are battling a house fire on East 43rd Avenue in East Vancouver Friday morning.

Dozens of firefighters remain on scene along with hydro crews.

It appears the fire started between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. but it is not yet known how the fire started.

There are still a number of road closures in the area, including East 43rd Avenue between Killarney Street and Earles Street as well as Earles Street between 41st Avenue and 43rd Avenue.

Smoke and flames can still be seen coming from the rear of the house.

Stunning shots of this morning’s second alarm #vanworkingfire 2800 blk E43rd. Great work under challenging conditions by @IAFF18 protected neighbours & got occupants out safely. @CityofVancouver ESS has been requested. Photos by @AMBERontheair pic.twitter.com/MitLDi3CZF — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) December 7, 2018

More to come.