Crews still fighting stubborn house fire in East Vancouver

A number of fire crews are on scene at a stubborn fire in East Vancouver Friday morning. There are road closures in the area.

Crews are battling a house fire on East 43rd Avenue in East Vancouver Friday morning.

Dozens of firefighters remain on scene along with hydro crews.

It appears the fire started between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. but it is not yet known how the fire started.

There are still a number of road closures in the area, including East 43rd Avenue between Killarney Street and Earles Street as well as Earles Street between 41st Avenue and 43rd Avenue.

Smoke and flames can still be seen coming from the rear of the house.

More to come.

Global News