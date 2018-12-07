Police end ‘serious incident’ safely after barricade standoff in Belleville

A massive police presence was seen on a quiet Belleville street on Friday morning. Investigators say they received a call about what they were calling a “serious incident” around 7 a.m.

Police said a man had barricaded himself in a house on Albion Way. Staff Sgt. Rene Aubertin with Belleville police said it took several hours to negotiate with the suspect.

“Police attended the scene and spoke to the suspect — with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit,” Aubertin said. The man was inside the home with one other person, but police said she was able to leave the house unharmed.

“Our negotiators were called in and spoke to the male for several hours,” Aubertin said. “We negotiated a successful surrender of the male.”

The Emergency Response Team, Belleville police, EMS, and the K9 unit also responded to the incident.

Cindy Broadbent, who lives on the street, said it was quite the sight.

“We come out and we were having a smoke, they told us we had to go back in because it was a dangerous situation,” said Broadbent. “There was police everywhere — backyards, down the street, everywhere.”

Belleville police said there were no injuries after nearly three hours of negotiations. The man was taken to the Belleville General Hospital for treatment.

Aubertin said the heavy response was due to their concern for the health of the suspect and those at risk in the building.

“The information we had, led to the response that we had. We treat every incident as a serious incident unless we can prove otherwise.”

Police said no further information will be released.