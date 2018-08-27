Hamilton police arrest man barricaded in house

A 43-year-old man is facing charges after a domestic dispute in Hamilton.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a home on Wentworth Street, where a man was refusing to come out and speak with officers.

After several hours, police obtained a warrant to enter the house, and the man was taken into custody on several charges including assault with a weapon and mischief.

He’s being held in custody without bail.

