Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School put under lockdown

According to the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School was put under a lockdown around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Kingston police are on scene and a parent has told Global Kingston that the students are locked inside their classrooms.

A lockdown is put in place when there is a potential threat of violence somewhere inside the school. This differs from a hold and secure, when the potential threat is in close proximity to the school.

It is currently unclear where the threat has come from, although a spokesperson for the school board said the threat has not come from social media.

Regioplis-Notre Dame Catholic High School is currently under Lockdown, following the Safe and Caring Catholic Schools procedure. All students and staff remain safe. Kingston Police are on site. Updates will be shared when available. — ALCDSB (@ALCDSB) December 5, 2018

A tweet sent out from the school board 20 minutes after the lockdown was put in place said that all students and staff were safe.

Just witnessed four tactical officers walk back into the school carrying rifles. #ygk pic.twitter.com/E4Q7KUomDL — Paul Soucy (@CKWS_Paul) December 5, 2018

Emergency response teams, Kingston Fire and Rescue were on scene along with Kingston police officers. Tactical officers were also seen entering the school carrying rifles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.