Former Roughrider Justin Cox sentenced to one year for domestic assault

A one-time player with the CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders has been sentenced to one year in jail for assaulting his former girlfriend.

Former defensive back Justin Cox pleaded guilty in September to assault causing bodily harm for the August 2017 attack.

A judge in a Regina courtroom sentenced Cox to nine months in jail for the assault and another three months for breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner and trying to convince her not to testify against him.

The 24-year-old woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, was pregnant at the time with Cox’s baby and was left bloodied, bruised and with a broken nose.

She was able to escape the vehicle they were driving around in and flagged down a bystander who took her to hospital, but not before Cox tried to climb into the rescuer’s vehicle to get to his partner.

She moved across the country and gave birth to a boy.