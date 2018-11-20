Former Rider Justin Cox to be sentenced on assault charges Tuesday afternoon

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox is being sentenced Tuesday afternoon on assault charges.

Cox will be in a Regina courtroom at 2 p.m., after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm on Sept. 5.

In the summer of 2017, Regina police received word of a woman in the hospital who was the victim of an apparent assault.

A man who assisted the 23-year-old woman told police that he happened upon what appeared to be a physical altercation while driving down 10th Avenue.

Later that evening, a man entered a business on the 1600 block of Albert Street claiming he had been robbed.

The employee offered to call the police, but the man declined and left the store. He later returned to grab the hat he had left behind.

Police allege the man pointed a gun at the woman working and then left.

Cox was arrested shortly after in front of a residence in the 900 block of Stanley Street.

He made two court appearances on assault and weapons charges on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 of 2017.

On Oct. 5 of this year, police issued a news release asking for the public’s help in locating the 25-year-old.

Cox, once again, had been charged with assault after police found an injured woman in a residence in east Regina on Sept. 5.

He has since been arrested, with that trial set to begin on March 18, 2019.