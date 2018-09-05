Former Rider Justin Cox pleads guilty to assault

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.
Cox was set to go to trial on Wednesday, but entered the guilty plea.
The defensive back was released from the Riders after being charged with an alleged domestic dispute in April of 2017, which the charges were later dropped when the Crown said there was no evidence to support the charge.
He was then charged for assault causing bodily harm in August of 2017.
Cox will be sentenced on Nov. 20.
