Toronto police looking for driver after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Toronto police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run overnight Friday.
Police said officers were called around 1:52 a.m. Oct. 2 to Midland and McNicoll avenues in Scarborough for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
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The pedestrian died at the scene; the driver was no where to be found.
No vehicle description was provided.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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