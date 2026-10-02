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Crime

Toronto police looking for driver after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 2, 2026 9:24 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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Toronto police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run overnight Friday.

Police said officers were called around 1:52 a.m. Oct. 2 to Midland and McNicoll avenues in Scarborough for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

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The pedestrian died at the scene; the driver was no where to be found.

No vehicle description was provided.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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