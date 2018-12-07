Crime
December 7, 2018 2:39 pm

Stun gun concealed in flashlight leads to a Kingston man’s arrest

By Online Reporter  Global News

Canadian Border Services agents intercepted a package destined for Kingston that contained a stun gun disguised as a flashlight.

Kingston police
A A

A man was arrested after a Canadian Border Services agent intercepted a package bound for his Kingston address, police say.

Border agents working at a mail processing centre in Mississauga seized the package on Nov. 12. When they inspected the package, police say the agents found a stun gun concealed as a flashlight.

READ MORE: RCMP, border services charge 2 in Kingston with trying to import handguns

On Nov. 29 around 8 p.m., in co-operation with Canada Post, Kingston police’s emergency response and street crime units delivered the package to the man’s home on Nelson Street.

When they arrived, they searched the home and allegedly found scales and a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine packaged in individual baggies.

The 53-year-old man was found at the home and arrested.

The Kingston man was charged with importing a prohibited weapon without authorization, unlicensed possession of prohibited weapon and possession of controlled drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Post
Canadian Border Services
delivery Kingston stun gun
flashlight stun gun
Kingston Police
Kingston police stun gun
police Kingston stun gun
stun gun flashlight
taser flashlight

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News