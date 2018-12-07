Stun gun concealed in flashlight leads to a Kingston man’s arrest

A man was arrested after a Canadian Border Services agent intercepted a package bound for his Kingston address, police say.

Border agents working at a mail processing centre in Mississauga seized the package on Nov. 12. When they inspected the package, police say the agents found a stun gun concealed as a flashlight.

On Nov. 29 around 8 p.m., in co-operation with Canada Post, Kingston police’s emergency response and street crime units delivered the package to the man’s home on Nelson Street.

When they arrived, they searched the home and allegedly found scales and a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine packaged in individual baggies.

The 53-year-old man was found at the home and arrested.

The Kingston man was charged with importing a prohibited weapon without authorization, unlicensed possession of prohibited weapon and possession of controlled drugs for the purpose of trafficking.