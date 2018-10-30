RCMP, border services charge 2 in Kingston with trying to import handguns

Two people in Kingston have been charged after a joint investigation between the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency. Authorities say both were charged with attempting to import handguns through the mail to help them with drug trafficking.
On Oct. 18, border security agents intercepted a Canada Post package in Toronto that contained two nine-millimetre pistols. Police say the guns are meant to be movie props but are illegal in Canada because they can be converted into lethal weapons.
Police say the recipient of the package was on probation and not allowed to own firearms. Police searched his residence and say they found cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription opioids and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Authorities arrested 26-year-old Kevin Lyons-Fougere of Kingston on Oct. 23., and charged him with:
Also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking was 25-year-old Kimberley Hearn of Kingston.
