Alberta added 24,000 jobs in November, provincial unemployment drops to 6.3%: Statistics Canada

Alberta and Quebec led the way in job growth last month, according to the latest unemployment report from Statistics Canada.

In Alberta, employment rose by 24,000 jobs in November, boosted by gains in full-time work.

At the same time, the jobless rate fell one percentage point to 6.3 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6% last month — the lowest since 1976

In the last year, employment in Alberta has risen by 59,000 jobs, or 2.6 per cent.

Calgary’s jobless rate fell from 8.2 per cent to 7.9 per cent, while Edmonton’s unemployment figure dropped to 6.2 per cent from 6.3 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada’s unemployment rate down to 5.8% after surge in part-time work

Nationally, over 94,000 jobs were created last month, knocking the unemployment rate down to 5.6 per cent, its lowest level since Statistics Canada started measuring the jobless rate more than 40 years ago.

The report also found that year-over-year average hourly wage growth continues to decline, dropping to just 1.46 per cent in November, now well below inflation.