Canada
December 6, 2018 1:12 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 1:58 pm

The donair, Halifax’s official food, now comes as a cupcake

By Staff The Canadian Press

We welcome in King of Donair and Susie's Shortbreads to be the first to taste the donair cupcake collab.

A A

It could only be created in Halifax: The donair cupcake.

A local bakery has created the unlikely confection to go on sale this Saturday – National Donair Day.

READ MORE: Think you can finish it? Nova Scotia eatery serves enormous six-pound donair

It’s a vanilla cake with donair meat baked in, topped with donair sauce-cream cheese frosting and sundried tomato sprinkles.

Susie’s Shortbreads owner TJ Peach says she couldn’t bring herself to include the onions in her sweet take on the city’s official food.

WATCH: Reporter Jeremy Keefe tries donair cupcake

Halifax’s King of Donair chain supplied the meat and sweet sauce for the baked good, which will be sold at Susie’s and at the donair shops on Saturday.

Peach says she’d been toying with the idea for years but finally decided to give the experiment a try after a Twitter conversation challenged her to the task.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donair
Donair Cupcake
East Coast donair
Halifax Donair
Halifax/New Brunswick Instagram
King of Donair
National Donair Day
Susie's Shortbreads
TJ Peach

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News