The donair, Halifax’s official food, now comes as a cupcake

It could only be created in Halifax: The donair cupcake.

A local bakery has created the unlikely confection to go on sale this Saturday – National Donair Day.

It’s a vanilla cake with donair meat baked in, topped with donair sauce-cream cheese frosting and sundried tomato sprinkles.

Susie’s Shortbreads owner TJ Peach says she couldn’t bring herself to include the onions in her sweet take on the city’s official food.

Halifax’s King of Donair chain supplied the meat and sweet sauce for the baked good, which will be sold at Susie’s and at the donair shops on Saturday.

Peach says she’d been toying with the idea for years but finally decided to give the experiment a try after a Twitter conversation challenged her to the task.