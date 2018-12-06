Barriere family airlifted to Vancouver hospital following carbon monoxide poisoning

An entire family has been airlifted from Barriere, B.C., to a hospital in Vancouver on Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide leak in their home.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ground ambulances and two air ambulances responded to a case of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Barriere home at 7:20 a.m.

Barriere Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth said the leak didn’t impact neighbours and there is likely no risk to the public.

There is no word yet on the health of the patients.

The incident comes a day after a case of carbon monoxide (CO) exposure in Vancouver sent 13 people to hospital, leaving two of them in critical condition.

According to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), paramedics were called to the 1600-block of West 5th Avenue just before 10 a.m. with reports of a collapsed patient.

Dr. Bruce Campana with Vancouver General Hospital said the facility had seen a recent surge of CO poisonings with temperatures plunging.

“When the weather gets cold, we see a lot more carbon monoxide, but this week has been insane — 17 cases this week that I’m aware of. There are many more that I’m not aware of,” he said.

— With files from Simon Little