Canada
December 6, 2018 1:00 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 1:28 pm

Barriere family airlifted to Vancouver hospital following carbon monoxide poisoning

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 5, 2018) A string of carbon monoxide poisonings, including one that sent 13 people to hospital, has health officials issuing an emergency warning. Jay Durant has the details.

A A

An entire family has been airlifted from Barriere, B.C., to a hospital in Vancouver on Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide leak in their home.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ground ambulances and two air ambulances responded to a case of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Barriere home at 7:20 a.m.

Barriere Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth said the leak didn’t impact neighbours and there is likely no risk to the public.

READ MORE: Burnaby firefighters hand out carbon monoxide alarms in bid to curb the ‘silent killer’

There is no word yet on the health of the patients.

The incident comes a day after a case of carbon monoxide (CO) exposure in Vancouver sent 13 people to hospital, leaving two of them in critical condition.

WATCH: (Aired Nov. 16, 2018) Burnaby firefighters educate homeowners about carbon monoxide dangers

According to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), paramedics were called to the 1600-block of West 5th Avenue just before 10 a.m. with reports of a collapsed patient.

Dr. Bruce Campana with Vancouver General Hospital said the facility had seen a recent surge of CO poisonings with temperatures plunging.

“When the weather gets cold, we see a lot more carbon monoxide, but this week has been insane — 17 cases this week that I’m aware of. There are many more that I’m not aware of,” he said.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barriere carbon monoxide leak
Barriere CO leak
BC CO Leak
BCEHS
Carbon Monoxide
carbon monoxide exposure
Carbon monoxide leaks
carbon monoxide poisoning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News