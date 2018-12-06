Manitoba premier to deliver third State of the Province address

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister will deliver his State of the Province speech Thursday afternoon.

More than 1,300 people are expected to head to the the RBC Convention Centre as Pallister will address the business community and lay out some of the government’s priorities for the next year.

It is his third state of the province address since being elected premier in 2016.

Pallister put his foot in his mouth during last year’s speech, when he commented on the appearance of the woman who chaired the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, Johanna Hurme, saying “I want to thank her for those heels. I notice they are a foot high.”

Premier @Brian_Pallister talks with the board of the @TheWpgChamber about the road ahead for Manitoba. #SOTP2018. pic.twitter.com/l2iTnhsN6t — Colin Fast (@policyfrog) December 6, 2018

Global News will aim to livestream the speech beginning at 12:35 p.m.