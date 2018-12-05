Sports
December 5, 2018 2:10 pm

Singer Tom Cochrane to invest in Halifax CFL bid, ownership group says

By Staff The Canadian Press

Musician Tom Cochrane poses in Toronto on Friday, February 6, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
A A

The group trying to land a CFL franchise for Halifax says singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane has confirmed his intention to invest in the newly named Atlantic Schooners.

A short statement from the ownership group says the Manitoba-born Cochrane, a multiple Juno Award winner, has been a long-time friend of Bruce Bowser, one of the group’s founding partners.

READ MORE: CFL launches season ticket drive for new Halifax-based team

The statement followed an earlier tweet by CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

A photo shows Ambrosie with his arms around Cochrane and Bowser with the caption: “With TWO members of the Atlantic Schooners ownership group.”

WATCH: Halifax CFL team name revealed

The drive to land a team cleared a major hurdle in October after Halifax Regional Council directed city staff to do a business case analysis of the group’s stadium proposal.

A fan contest that was part of a season ticket drive chose the name Atlantic Schooners, which was revealed during an event held at last month’s Grey Cup festivities in Edmonton.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Atlantic Schooners
Canadian Football League
CFL
Halifax
singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane
Tom Cochrane

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News