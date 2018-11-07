CFL launches season ticket drive for new Halifax-based team

The Canadian Football League and the organization hoping to bring a franchise to Atlantic Canada have launched a season ticket drive and name-the-team contest, despite the uncertainty of where the team will play.

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the Maritime Football Limited Partnership made the announcement in Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

Fans will now be able to purchase season ticket deposits for an Atlantic CFL team, as part of the ongoing process of bringing a CFL franchise to the East Coast.

“This is a big day for Halifax and Atlantic Canada,” Anthony LeBlanc, founding partner of Maritime Football Ltd., said in a statement.

“It’s a day football fans have been waiting for and an important step towards bringing another professional sports team to the region.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a unanimous vote by Halifax Regional Council to direct staff to conduct a “thorough” business case analysis on a 24,000-seat proposed stadium by Maritime Football.

Staff members with the Halifax Regional Municipality revealed last week that they expect the CFL to award a conditional franchise to Maritime Football within the next month.

The report voted on by council last week indicated that Maritime Football Ltd. has proposed Shannon Park, a 38-hectare swath of land on the east side of Halifax harbour formerly used by the Department of Defence for housing, as the preferred location for the multi-purpose stadium.

