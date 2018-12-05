Features
Not-so-secret Santa: Selkirk man steps in to save Christmas hamper program

Ashley and Kevin Christiansen in their basement that is doubling as their donation centre for the Christmas hampers they're giving out in Selkirk.

When Kevin Christiansen heard the Christmas hamper program in Selkirk, Man. was cancelled, he knew he had to do something.

For the past few weeks Christiansen and his wife Ashley have been collecting donations and working with people in the community to make sure families in the area don’t miss out.

“I figured I should do something and I’m pretty thankful with the life I have so it was a pretty easy decision for me to make to step up and help as many families as I can,” he said.

The original goal was to hit 60 food hampers, and so far Christiansen believes he’s going to pass that milestone.

“My list is a lot more than that now so it’s looking like I’m going to do more like 80,” he said. “It’s a crazy thing to me that we’ve got enough money to put Christmas lights up but we don’t have enough money to chip in for Christmas hampers for families that really need it.”

Our Daily Bread in Selkirk was previously supplying Christmas hampers, but organizers said they no longer had the volunteer base to keep the program running.

Christiansen was happy to fill the void and has been collecting donations through people in the community and local businesses like Danny’s Whole Hog.

He’s even transforming his basement into a food donation centre.

“I’m just trying to create some Christmas spirit where it seems like it was gone for a while there.

“Everyone’s been upset about what’s been happening the last couple weeks in Selkirk and then no Christmas hampers so we’re trying to turn it around and give everyone a good Christmas.”

Donations can be dropped off at a number of locations in Selkirk and Lockport:

  • Northland Petroleum
  • The Vine – Tattoos and Apparel
  • Hearthstone Stables in Lockport
  • Jilly-B’s Hair Care
  • Heap Avenue Hair
  • The Cheeky Leaf
  • Gramma Carol’s Gourmet
  • Bulk & Health
  • Red River Co-Op Marketplace
  • The Merch
  • 204 Skate Shop  

Christiansen says they will be collecting donations until Dec. 10.

