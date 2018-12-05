Main Street Project hopes to share Christmas magic with Winnipeg homeless

A Winnipeg non-profit helping some of the city’s most vulnerable residents is looking to provide a little something special during the holidays.

The Main Street Project has put out a call to the public for donations of items to include in gift bags that will be handed out to people staying at the shelter Christmas Day.

“It’s our second annual Holiday Gift Drive for our community members at Main Street Project. We’re collecting donations to put together about 250 packages so each member has a gift to open Christmas morning,” said Main Street Project’s Cindy Titus.

“A lot of people who come through our doors at this time of year can be very lonely or feel isolated. Many are not in touch with family so the people at Main Street Project are the only support they have,” Titus said.

So far though, Titus added, they are off to a slow start.

“We are just reaching out. Last year was amazing and we’re hoping to put amazing gifts together again this year.”

Items needed:

Some of the common items needed include hygiene products, soap, deodorant, shampoo, and razors.

Fun items can include things like cookies, chocolates, a deck of cards.

Below is a wish list provided by the Main Street Project:

Items can be dropped off either of two locations:

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 661 Main Street

Evenings and weekends at 71 Martha Street

Donations can also be made online. Staff are hoping to have the donations by Dec. 14.

Titus said the positive feeling coming from the gift bags goes both ways.

“I think it’s an extra special experience for people receiving the gifts and for our staff as well,” Titus said.

