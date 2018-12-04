Lord Selkirk schools placed into hold-and-secure after another threat

Update, 11:30 a.m.:

Lord Selkirk School Divsion has placed their schools under hold-and-secure after another online threat. Watch for more.

Out of caution, we are putting our schools into Hold and Secure after seeing a post of a potential threat. — Lord Selkirk SD (@LordSelkirk_SD) December 4, 2018

Original story:

Selkirk RCMP have charged two people an ongoing investigation after social media threats led to the precautionary closure of all schools in the Lord Selkirk School Division Monday.

The schools re-opened Tuesday.

Kingsley Brett Williams, 18, will be in court Tuesday facing two counts of uttering threats. A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with uttering threats.

The 18-year-old woman who was arrested Monday has not been charged.

Selkirk #rcmpmb lay charges for Dec. 2 online threats. 18yo Kinglsey Brett Williams will appear in Wpg court later today facing 2 counts of Uttering Threats. 16yo male charged with 1 count of Uttering Threats & 18yo female has not been charged. Investigation continues. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 4, 2018

Michele Polinuk, the school division’s superintendent, said the community has been rattled by the threats.

“You’re going to school to learn and to be educated and not to have to worry about some outside factors,” she said.

“It had an effect on me personally, because you feel a hit – you work so hard to get such great programs in place. Our kids are so proud of what they do in our school, and the parents are too … and then you have one or two or three individuals, in this case, with a social media post and they just take (that hard work) down.”

Polinuk said the school division’s staff – everyone from teachers to principals to custodians and bus drivers – have been informed about the situation, and about how to answer questions from students. There are also additional support staff in the schools.

She said she’s proud of the students and parents who informed the schools and the police about the threats, and that such community-mindedness will help keep Selkirk’s schools safe going forward.

“We’re always planning to keep our schools as safe and secure as possible,” said Polinuk.

“It’s all about identification and knowing who belongs on the property, and that’s a strength base of a small community. We know who should be on the property and who shouldn’t be.”

The Selkirk Bear Clan also attended schools in the division Tuesday to show support to the students.

“We wanted to be here because there’s a lot of fear and anxiety with the students, teachers and parents of the community,” said the Bear Clan’s Tara Campbell.

“We wanted to be here because we’re parents as well, so we sang and drummed outside the school.”

“I think it’ll be the same as any other day,” said Grade 11 student Haile Dryden, ” but I know a lot of people didn’t come today because they were scared of threats.”

