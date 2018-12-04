Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher receives Jean Béliveau trophy

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been awarded the Jean Béliveau trophy, recognizing his community involvement and devotion to children in need.

The team made the announcement Tuesday morning, before Gallagher was honoured in a pre-game ceremony on home ice at the Bell Centre.

The trophy, named in honour of late captain Jean Béliveau, is awarded to a Montreal Canadiens player who sets themselves apart when it comes to their actions and involvement in the community. The award is also accompanied by a $25,000 donation to the charity of the winning player’s choice.

The Montreal Canadiens said Gallagher has been touched by children in need or struggling with illnesses. The Habs forward is also an ambassador for the Shriners Hospital in Montreal, where he regularly visits young patients at the hospital.

Previous winners of the trophy include Carey Price, Brian Gionta, Michael Cammalleri, Maxim Lapierre, Patrice Brisebois, Alex Kovalev, P. K. Subban, Max Pacioretty, Francis Bouillon, Steve Bégin and Saku Koivu.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise