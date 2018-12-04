Montreal bookstore shares giant 200-pound latke for Hanukkah

Families packed inside Rodals Hebrew bookstore on Queen Mary Road Tuesday night to catch a glimpse and get a bite of a giant latke.

The potato pancake is a tradition during the Hanukkah season.

It took chef Moishe Rosenblum of Cité Cachère five hours to create the latke, which its creators say is eight feet by eight feet in diameter and weighs 200 pounds. They used 180 potatoes and 50 onions to complete the tasty treat.

The latke was unveiled just before members of Montreal’s Jewish community gathered outside to light the large menorah that sits outside of the store.

Organizers say they wanted to create the massive latke as a way of sharing Hanukkah with all members of the Montreal community.

“There’s a principle in the Torah that says that just a small amount of light can dispel a huge amount of darkness,” said Rodals’ David Silberstein.

“So we thought let’s light up our little corner of the world at Queen Mary and Coolbrook and spread some light and love.”

It is the first year that Rodals has had a giant latke made and the organizers say it may be a tradition that continues.

Silberstein also said “anything that promotes the light and brings understanding and sharing is worth making a tradition.”

