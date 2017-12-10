Museum of Jewish Montreal holds its first Hanukkah marketplace

Traditional food, drink and handcrafted items were available Sunday at the annual “Hanukkah marketplace.”

The event was organized by the Museum of Jewish Montreal and hosted at Fletcher’s, the museum’s café.

Organizers say the event is about bringing people together and celebrating the upcoming Jewish holiday.

READ MORE: Teenager brings holiday joy and hot meals to people in need

“Getting people together in a festive spirit helps bring the community together,” the museum’s operations and programming manager Alyssa Stokvis-Hauer said.

This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Festivities will pick up again on Dec. 16 for a Hanukkah party and trivia night at the Museum of Jewish Montreal.