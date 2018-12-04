Search for missing Winnipeg man Eduardo Balaquit hits 6 months

Six months after a Winnipeg man’s disappearance, the family is still hopeful he will be found alive.

Eduardo Balaquit, 59, left home for work at 380 Keewatin St. the night of June 4, and hasn’t been seen by family or friends since. His van was later found at that location with a smashed window and not in its usual spot.

“It’s not something you can get used to,” said Balaquit’s son, Edward. “We’re still waiting, hoping he comes home.”

Edward said police are giving his family updates on a weekly basis but hasn’t been informed of any major leads.

“We have some better days than others,” he told Global News in a phone call on Tuesday. “It’s still pretty hard.”

Police had searched the Arborg, Man., in the summer and just a few weeks ago put out a call to residents and hunters in the area to be on the lookout for clues.

Edward believes his father is still alive.

“It’s the only thought I want to think right now. Any negativity just makes the situation worse than it is.”

