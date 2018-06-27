Winnipeg police release photos of two men in search for Eduardo Balaquit

Winnipeg police are asking for the public to help them identify two men they believe could help in the search for Eduardo Balaquit.

The 59 year-old has been missing for almost a month.

On Wednesday, police shared photos of two men that could possibly have information that could help in the search.

“Investigators are now asking the public for help with identifying two individuals,” a police statement read. “It is believed that they may be able to provide assistance with the investigation.”

We continue to investigate the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit, who went missing on June 4. Investigators are asking for help with identifying these two people. Contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). Release: https://t.co/rHF18CYufV pic.twitter.com/FRxlYoqZr0 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 27, 2018

One photo shows a man in what appears to be a convenience store. The other is a man on a bike.

Balaquit left home for work the night of June 4, and hasn’t been seen by family or friends since.

It’s believed the father and husband had been been working at 380 Keewatin Street between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. that night.

His van was later found at that location, but not in its usual spot. Its window was also smashed.

The investigation has lead police as far as Arborg, about 115 kilometers north of Winnipeg, where police searched fields and ditches earlier this month.