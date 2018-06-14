Balaquit family still hopeful amidst Winnipeg police homicide investigation

Winnipeg police combed gravel pits and grassy areas of the Interlake Wednesday, as the search for Eduardo Balaquit shifted outside the city.

The Balaquit family made the hour long trek from their home in Amber Trails to Arborg Man., as they continue to hold out hope that the 59-year-old will be found alive.

READ MORE: Police expand search for missing Winnipegger to Manitoba town

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said they could not release specific details about what led them to the Interlake.

“What we believe is that he was the victim of a crime,” Carver said. “That’s all I can tell you.”

Balaquit’s son Edward said he did not know what prompted police to take the search to Arborg.

“I’m sure the cops have their reasons for being here, I didn’t pry into it… whatever brings us to our end goal which is bringing my dad home, that’s all I care about right now.”

Edward said he is not phased by the police claims that criminal activity is involved.

“The person who has him right now, we’re not looking for you, we’re looking for my dad. We just want him to come home.”

Balaquit was last seen the evening of June 4.

READ MORE: Winnipeg family desperate for answers as homicide unit searches for missing man

He is believed to have been working at 380 Keewatin Street between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. and may have been in a grey/silver 2012 Dodge Caravan.

The family is urging anyone who might have any information, whether they are in Arborg, or Winnipeg, to contact police.

Residents of the rural area have been asked to check sheds and yards for anything that might seem out of the ordinary.