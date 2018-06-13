Police expand search for missing Winnipegger to Manitoba town

Winnipeg police have expanded their search for Eduardo Balaquit to Arborg, Man.

Balaquit, 59, hasn’t been seen since he left his home in the Amber Trails area the night of June 4.

On Wednesday police said the homicide unit believes Balaquit was the victim of a crime.

Police would not say what lead investigators to the Interlake community of Arborg, about 118 km north of Winnipeg.

Family have been desperately searching for the husband and father for more than a week.

READ MORE: Winnipeg family desperate for answers as homicide unit searches for missing man

Balaquit is believed to have been working at 380 Keewatin Street between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. June 4.

When he didn’t come home from work family members first called, then went looking for him.

Hours later his van was found behind a building on Keewatin, but Balaquit’s son, Edward, said his van was not in its usual spot. And its window was smashed.

“It brings up the worst-case scenario in your mind.”

Dozens of searchers have combed the streets around the area he was last seen.

READ MORE: Family of missing Winnipeg man take search to Perimeter Highway

Last week family even drove around the Perimeter Highway, combing ditches and nearby fields.