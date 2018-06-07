Family of missing Winnipeg man take search to Perimeter Highway

Over the noise of traffic along the west Perimeter Highway, Edward Balaquit tried to make himself heard.

“Dad! It’s Edward!” he shouted, every few meters.

His mom and brother haven’t heard from Eduardo Balaquit since Monday night, and so Thursday morning they expanded their search.

“Dad! It’s Edward!”

The area, near Assiniboia Downs, is about an 18 kilometre drive from where the 59-year-old was last seen, but family said they were compelled to expand the search after getting a tip someone who looked like Eduardo had been spotted in that area.

“Someone said they might have seen someone who fit his description,” Edward Balaquit, Eduardo’s son, said.” He didn’t have any luggage, so it could have been him.”

Balaquit left home for work just before 6 p.m Monday, and hasn’t been seen by family or friends since.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

“We believe he’s alive,” Edward Balaquit, Eduardo’s son said.

“We’re looking for you. We’re going to keep looking until you come home.”

Balaquit is believed to have been working at 380 Keewatin Street between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. Monday and may have been in a grey/silver 2012 Dodge Caravan.

Balaquit’s son said the van was found at that location, but not in its usual spot, with its window smashed.

“It brings up the worst-case scenario in your mind.”

On Wednesday night dozens of searchers combed the streets in the Keewatin area, while police were spotted wading through nearby retention ponds.

Despite the troubling circumstances, Balaquit’s family believes they can help bring him home.

“We’re trying our best. I know cops are trying their best as well,” Edward Balaquit said.

“They’re trying to keep hopes up. And hope is up.”

Searchers were mobilizing at the Philippine Centre of Manitoba on Keewatin Street at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night, with a plan to continue their efforts.