Police plead to public, hunters near Arborg, Man. to watch for signs of Eduardo Balaquit

Police say they’re urging hunters and those walking in the area around Arborg, Man. to keep an eye out for a missing Winnipeg man.

“We know from experience, quite often in the fall, things that were missed on searches quite often come to light,” said Const. Rob Carver Wednesday morning.

Balaquit, 59, hasn’t been seen since he left his home in the Amber Trails area the night of June 4. Police later said they believed he was the victim of a crime.

Balaquit is believed to have been working at 380 Keewatin St. between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. on June 4.

When he didn’t come home from work, family members first called, then went looking for him.

Hours later, his van was found behind a building on Keewatin Street but Balaquit’s son, Edward, said the vehicle was not parked in its usual spot and its window was smashed.

Police, family and friends started searching streets around the area but about 10 days later, the search expanded to Arborg, Man.

Police would not say why they had expanded their search but Carver said Wednesday they’re still concentrating on the area.

Carver said the plea comes as foliage comes off trees and hunters and other recreational area users may spot something, adding they often make a secondary plea for information and help in the fall.

If anyone spots something, they shouldn’t hesitate to call police, said Carver, noting Balaquit was wearing a black zip-up jacket, black sweater and black shoes.

“Something looks odd or out of place, we’d like a call … rather than miss something critical.”

At the end of June, police released photos of two men who police believed “have information that can help with the investigation.”

“Homicide investigators have been working relentlessly on this file since they took it, and now they have two images of individuals they want to release to the public in an attempt to identify them,” Const. Jay Murray said June 27.

“We believe these two people do have information that can help with this investigation so it is very crucial and imperative.”

We continue to investigate the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit, who went missing on June 4. Investigators are asking for help with identifying these two people. Contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). Release: https://t.co/rHF18CYufV pic.twitter.com/FRxlYoqZr0 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 27, 2018

Carver mentioned Wednesday he couldn’t comment more on the pair of men.

“That’s a critical part of the investigation that we wouldn’t be getting into,” Carver said, adding police suspect Balaquit was the victim of a homicide. “Investigators feel that the case is moving forward.”

Meanwhile, family said they were still searching daily.