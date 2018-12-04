Ottawa 67’s acquire goaltender Michael DiPietro from Windsor

The Ottawa 67’s have landed one of the top goaltenders in the OHL by acquiring Michael DiPietro from the Windsor Spitfires.

The 67’s announced the trade on Tuesday morning, just a day after DiPietro was selected for Team Canada‘s World Junior selection camp in Victoria, B.C.

READ MORE: Around The OHL: Breakthrough players and Ottawa 67’s GM James Boyd

Windsor received forward Egor Afanasyev along with four second-round draft picks and three conditional picks.

The 19-year-old DiPietro was a third-round selection of the Vancouver Canucks in 2017 and helped guide the Spitfires to a Memorial Cup victory that same year.

DiPietro was named OHL Goaltender of the Year and First Team All-Star for the 2017-18 season.

“Michael DiPietro is a tremendous competitor whose team and personal accomplishments are well-documented,” said 67’s general manager James Boyd. “Our fans will appreciate Michael’s character and work ethic.

“We’re excited with the outstanding goaltending depth this acquisition provides our team moving forward.”

Fans will only have this weekend to see DiPietro before he departs for his national team duties next week.

READ MORE: Ottawa Senators fire back at mayor over comments as LeBreton arena dispute continues

The 67’s will compete in the Battle of the Ottawa River against the Gatineau Olympiques in a home-and-home series starting Friday night in Quebec.

The two teams will play again at TD Place Arena in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

BREAKING ⚠️ The Ottawa #67s have acquired goaltender Michael DiPietro and picks from the Windsor Spitfires. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/AVZqvFM3z2

See him this weekend ➡️ https://t.co/3S37bshXGX pic.twitter.com/mfJyUJnGf0 — Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) December 4, 2018