Around The OHL: Breakthrough players and Ottawa 67’s GM James Boyd

On this episode, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs take a look at the breakout player for all 20 OHL teams. They’ll discuss a strong start to the season for guys like Jonathan Yantsis (Kitchener Rangers), Tyler Tucker (Barrie Colts), Hunter Jones (Peterborough Petes) and Jake Durham (Flint Firebirds).

The guys also take a look at some of the teams who are likely to “go for it” this season, and which teams will be looking to rebuild their roster. The Ottawa 67’s, Oshawa Generals, London Knights and Guelph Storm all look like teams poised for lengthy playoff runs.

Also, a conversation with the general manager of one of those teams looking to contend, James Boyd of the Ottawa 67’s.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and Host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant GM of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of Around The OHL podcast. Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m., weekdays on 980 CFPL.

