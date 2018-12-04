Edmonton city council to decide future of Metro LRT Line signalling system

Edmonton city council is expected to decide whether it will accept the Thales signal system on the Metro LRT Line on Tuesday.

Representatives from Thales — the contractor in charge of the line’s signals — were in Edmonton last week reassuring council that the fully operational signal system will work as planned. The company said the system was ready after it was tested over the summer.

Thales vice-president Dave Beckley said he would like to see a gradual integration of the system into the Metro LRT Line, perhaps running it on the public transit route one day a week to start.

The problem-plagued Metro Line has experienced several issues since it opened to riders in September 2015, including crossing arms coming down on green lights and trains heading in opposite directions on the same set of tracks.

Earlier this year, the city issued a notice of default to Thales. A new timetable was established to fix the remaining issues with the system, and Dec. 4 was the date to hand the system over to the city to operate.

Deputy city manager Adam Laughlin is scheduled to provide an update at noon on Tuesday.

More to come.