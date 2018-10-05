Thales says Metro LRT signalling system is ready to run

According to the contractor in charge of the Metro LRT Line’s signals, the system is ready to go, as designed. In fact, Thales says the signalling system was ready after it was tested over the summer.

“We’ve advised city we believe the system is ready to start the transition to using the full capability after the demonstration that we did in August.”

The vice president of Thales spoke to Global News on Friday, saying the communications-based train control system is ready to go now. Dave Beckley would like to see a gradual integration of the system, perhaps running it on the Metro Line one day a week to start.

“We think it would be a good thing to do to help move the system into service,” he said.

“We think the best thing to do to demonstrate the capability is to put the system into service starting in a staged manner.”

READ MORE: New Metro LRT plan includes Thales deadline, bridge over Yellowhead, proposed train to St. Albert

Beckley said Thales has indicated this to the city but wouldn’t say how city officials responded.

“You’ll have to ask the city.”

The news comes less than two months ahead of the December deadline for Thales to hand over a fully-functioning signal system to the city.

READ MORE: Edmonton serves notice of default to Metro LRT signalling contractor

Earlier this year, the city issued a notice of default to Thales. A new timetable was established to finish fixing all the remaining issues in the system, with a date of Dec. 4 to finally hand the system over to the city to operate.

Watch below: Edmonton LRT signal contractor says system along Metro Line will be running full speed by Dec. 4

Issues included trains heading in opposite directions ending up on the same track near NAIT.

“That was a routing issue,” Beckley said. “The system has a lot of complexity in it… With that complexity comes flexibility. That routing issue, we identified what the issue was, we resolved the issue. That was resolved when we did the demonstration [in August] and we saw no repetitive scenarios of that during our demonstration with 26 trains.”

READ MORE: Two trains headed in opposite directions on the same track, and other Metro Line LRT issues

One of the big tests of the system happened in August when Thales purposely overloaded the tracks and created huge congestion — a stress test of the system.

“We ran 26 trains. Twenty-six trains is seven or eight more than the planned roll out of the Metro and Capital lines with current system geography and the system ran really well,” Beckley said. “A lot of trains moving through the downtown core in tightly knit patterns and the system responded.

“Everything operated safely. So I’m very happy with the outcome.”

READ MORE: Drivers could be stuck at LRT crossing for up to 16 minutes: Metro LRT update

Another concern was the amount of time crossing arms were staying down at ground-level LRT crossings.

“There are a lot of level crossings on this system,” Beckley said.

“There’s always work to be done to optimize the operation of them. It’s a tricky scenario. The Metro Line – 13 crossings, pedestrian and road in 3.3 kilometres. That’s a very big number.”

When Thales intentionally overloaded the system, some crossing arms were down for eight minutes, Beckley said. However, Thales said realistically, a wait wouldn’t be more than 2.5 minutes.

READ MORE: Entire Edmonton LRT system temporarily shutting down for signal testing

Several times, the entire system has been shut down to test the signals on the Metro LRT Line.

Watch below: Edmonton looking at alternate signal contractor for LRT

The next test will be another “automated functionality portion” which will happen over the next weeks and months, Thales said.

Beckely stressed the best test will be to actually run the system.

“When you have a highly-integrated system like this, it’s not just the CBTC system; it’s the people that operate the system, it’s the motormen that drive the trains.

“What we found was with the human behaviour mixed in with the system behaviour, there were some things that were discovered like, ‘Oh, that’s not the best way it could work. We need to address that.'”

READ MORE: Edmonton city councillor calls for probe of Metro Line LRT after latest glitches: ‘I’m starting to get concerned’

The stress test also uncovered some other issues that Thales is in the process of fixing, Beckley said.

“None of the things we did find were of an operationally significant nature that led us to believe the system wasn’t ready to be used. We believed the best way to shake out the system, to make sure that the people who operate the system are ready to use the system, is to run it and use it.”

“We think we’ve delivered a system that is going to meet [the city’s] needs and expectations.”

Global News reached out to the city for comment on Thales’ announcement.

A spokesperson for the city said Friday there’s nothing new from its perspective. The city is still reviewing the performance of the system and is making alternate plans for the end of the year.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Metro Line suffers yet another signalling issue: crossing arms come down on green light

A few weeks ago, a deputy city manager said the testing on the system was “an on-going exercise.”

As a contingency plan, the city developed a backup plan in case officials aren’t satisfied with the Thales system. It would be based on the old signal technology used on the Capital LRT Line.