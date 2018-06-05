Entire Edmonton LRT system temporarily shutting down for signal testing

There will be a system-wide suspension of Edmonton’s LRT on Sunday morning.

The closure is to allow Thales, the company responsible for the signalling system along Edmonton’s Metro LRT Line, to conduct system testing.

The suspension will run from the start of service until noon on Sunday.

It’s the first of several closures during the coming months to accommodate Thales’ request to test its signalling system in the field, the city said.

“Edmonton is working cooperatively with Thales so the testing can be completed in a safe, timely and efficient manner and during times that are least disruptive to transit users,” a city statement says.

The city said replacement buses, running every seven to eight minutes, will be in place during the shutdown. Bus stops will have red signs labelled “LRT replacement” to show where passengers can catch a replacement bus.

A list of replacement service locations has been posted online.

On May 1, city officials confirmed Thales had not met the April 30 deadline to fix the issues troubling the problem-plagued LRT line. So the city served Thales with a notice of default under the contract.

The city explained the notice didn’t yet mean termination of the contract but it eventually could.

The signalling contractor was given five business days to respond. Thales presented the city with a new plan and timetable for the line and signalling system.

“If that schedule is not met, the city will proceed with termination,” Adam Laughlin, the deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services, said at the time.

In a statement sent May 9, Thales said it was disappointed with the city of Edmonton’s notice and comments made by the city while speaking to the media.

“We have been making significant and measured progress towards completion, despite substantial hurdles that have been placed in front of us,” the statement read.

“We have been, and remain, very committed to completing this project. To that end, Thales has provided the city with a detailed roadmap and schedule by which it expects to complete the work.”