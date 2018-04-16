Edmonton continues to wait: Date to fix Metro Line LRT issues approaches

The deadline is fast approaching for a fix to be in place for the problem-plagued Metro Line LRT.

But everyone from the politicians, to city administration, to Thales – the signals contractor – is not saying much.

“I believe council will be getting an update on where things are at next week at council,” Mayor Don Iveson indicated.

In December, city hall imposed an April 30 deadline for all issues to be dealt with; the decision came after a Nov. 11 incident in which two trains ended up on the same track near the NAIT station.

The line was supposed to open in April 2014, but it was delayed several times because of issues with the signalling system. It opened in September 2015.

The Metro LRT slowly crosses 111 ave while vehicles wait. Will the signal issues be fixed by months end as #yegcc has demanded? Update @GlobalEdmonton today. #yeg pic.twitter.com/d6t6JyqRdm — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) April 16, 2018

Another slow train crossing. This time SB at 111ave (vehicles waiting several minutes now) What’s interesting is LRT approached crossing & then stopped for several seconds before proceeding. #yeg #yegcc @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/1Rt4sSsn0M — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) April 16, 2018

With two weeks to go before the deadline, Global News observed trains still moving slowly, and continued congestion.

“Yeah, the Metro Line has been a long list of worries,” said Ward 6 councillor Scott McKeen.

Thales did not respond to an email request for a status update.

Councillors acknowledge they are not privy to where progress is at.

“I guess there’s probably some furious work going on behind the scenes, hopefully by the contractor,” McKeen said.

The Thales signal system on the Metro LRT is called Communications-Based Train Control or CBTC.

Late last year, city staff made a shocking admission: the technology is best suited for above- or below-ground mass transit. The majority of the Metro Line is at street level.