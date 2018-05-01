City to give update on Edmonton’s Metro LRT Line Tuesday

Edmontonians will hear an update Tuesday afternoon on the Metro LRT Line signalling contract.

In a news release, the city said Adam Laughlin, the deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services, will address the media and answer questions.

The Metro LRT Line was supposed to open in April 2014. Four years later, it’s still not running at full speed or frequency.

In December, city hall imposed an April 30 deadline for all issues to be dealt with; the decision came after a Nov. 11 incident in which two trains ended up on the same track near the NAIT station.

“The deadline was — and is — April 30,” Mayor Don Iveson said Friday. “We’ll have more to say next week about an update.”

The $600-million line was delayed several times before it finally opened in September 2015, but even then, it wasn’t running the way it was designed to.

Since 2014, the opening date was pushed back several times because of issues with the Thales signalling system.

The Thales signal system on the Metro LRT is called Communications-Based Train Control or CBTC.

Late last year, city staff made a shocking admission: the technology is best suited for above- or below-ground mass transit. The majority of the Metro Line is at street level.