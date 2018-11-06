Edmonton city council hears final recommendations on Metro LRT extension

A public hearing is being held Tuesday on extending the Metro LRT Line.

City council will hear from speakers on the concept plans and crossing assessments of the Metro Line extension at Tuesday’s hearing.

Last week, the Alberta government announced it was committing $131 million toward the expansion of the line to Blatchford. The federal government committed funding in September 2016 to support a number of transit projects, including the validation and preliminary design on the Metro Line extension.

The concept plan for the 10-kilometre northwest extension was approved by city council in 2014. The preliminary design began in May 2017 and allowed for the assessment and incorporation of new information such as updated planning and design requirements, new plans and policies, land use and development potential and public engagement. The city said it’s led to a number of amendments to the concept plan.

A long-term Metro LRT plan would have the line advance from the NAIT station through Blatchford and eventually up to a park-and-ride at Campbell Road near St. Albert. It would include a potential bridge over a portion of the Yellowhead and the CN Walker Yard.

“We’re proposing a bridge, a cable-stayed bridge. We’re still working with CN Rail on some of the details regarding the bridge itself and we’re still finalizing the design,” said Nat Alampi, the city’s director of LRT infrastructure delivery, in September.

“Essentially we’re looking at a structure that will take off from the ground in the Blatchford neighbourhood and land on the north side of the CN Walker Yards next to the Lauderdale off-leash area.”

Alampi said the team also looked at a tunnelling option but that the cable bridge was less costly, less risky and would also offer a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

The city’s final recommendations are being taken to city council for approval as part of Tuesday’s non-statutory public hearing. The amendments to the Metro Line plan, including the bridge over Yellowhead, will be discussed at that meeting.

The Metro Line extension is proposed in two phases — from a new station at NAIT, into Blatchford then Phase Two: Blatchford to Campbell Road.

