RCMP seek dash cam footage as part of Strathcona County homicide investigation

Investigators are asking the public for any dash cam footage that might help solve the death of a man whose body was found in the trees next to Highway 14 in Strathcona County.

According to police, officers received a 911 call alerting them to a dead man on a rural property just north of Highway 14 on Range Road 231, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Body pulled from trees as RCMP investigate suspicious death east of Edmonton

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Gursumeet Singh Brar from Sherwood Park. Investigators have not released the exact cause of death but say he was the victim of homicide.

On Thursday afternoon, officers could be seen laying evidence markers in the ditch alongside the road. Brar’s body was pulled from a line of trees planted right beside the road before it was carried away on a stretcher.

READ MORE: Police identify body found in Strathcona County, say man was victim of homicide

On Monday, RCMP issued a news release requesting dash cam footage from the area of Sherwood Drive between Township Road 522 and Wye Road, taken on Nov. 28 at around 7 p.m.

“It is believed that a vehicle of interest, a black 2012 Ford F150, may be on video dash cam, and that is the Major Crimes Unit’s focus,” police said.

Anyone with footage is asked to contact Const. Tara St. Denis at (780) 509-3292 or by email at tara.st.denis@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or to contact Strathcona County RCMP at (780) 467-7749.

RCMP have said there is no safety risk to the public but an investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Dash cam video captures near miss on Crowchild Trail in Calgary