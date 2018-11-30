Police identify body found in Strathcona County, say man was victim of homicide

An autopsy conducted on the body of a man found dead just south of Sherwood Park has confirmed he was the victim of a homicide, the RCMP said in a news release Friday night.

According to police, officers received a 911 call alerting them to a dead man on a rural property just north of Highway 14 on Range Road 231 shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Gursumeet Singh Brar from Sherwood Park. Investigators have not released the exact cause of death.

RCMP said there is no safety risk for the public but an investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday afternoon, officers could be seen laying evidence markers in the ditch alongside the road. Brar’s body was pulled from a line of trees planted right beside the road before it was carried away on a stretcher.

Watch below: (From Nov. 29, 2018) A body was removed from a line of trees near a road east of Edmonton on Thursday. As Sarah Kraus reports, the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

Investigators were also seen conducting a grid search of the ditches in the area.

At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a flatbed truck arrived at the scene and removed a black pickup truck from the same wooded area where the body was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at 780-467-7749. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.