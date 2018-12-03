Feds announce $50M for programs across Canada to support survivors of gender-based violence

Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef has announced $50 million for programs across Canada that support survivors of gender-based violence, saying more people than ever are coming forward to seek support and tell their stories.
At an announcement in Halifax today, she said the funding – more than double the amount initially earmarked in the federal budget – comes in the wake of a global reckoning on the widespread nature of sexism, misogyny and gender-based violence.
Monsef says 60 projects across the country will receive up to $1 million each over five years to address gaps in support for underserved groups, including Indigenous women, LGBTQ communities, gender non-binary people and women in rural and remote areas.
In Nova Scotia, three organizations are set to receive funding: The Avalon Sexual Assault Centre in Halifax, the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association and the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women.
The council is also set to receive matching funds of up to $1 million from the provincial government.
Kelly Regan, the minister responsible for Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women, says the province is also working with Mi’kmaw and African-Nova Scotian organizations to better support victims and reduce the impact of violence.
