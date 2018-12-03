Michelle Obama is done with women being told to ‘lean in’

The expectation to “have it all” is something Michelle Obama is tired of hearing.

During a recent talk on her book tour for Becoming, the former First Lady said the philosophy of “leaning in,” which was popularized by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, is “a lie.”

“That whole ‘so you can have it all.’ Nope, not at the same time,” Obama said at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. “It’s not always enough to lean in, because that s**t doesn’t work all the time.”

After swearing, Obama quickly apologized to the audience. “I forgot where I was for a moment.”

The art of ‘leaning in’

The method of “leaning in” or to “lean in” is essentially the idea that women can have a healthy balance of their personal and work lives. The philosophy encouraged women to assert themselves at work to land leadership roles.

In the past (Sandberg’s book came out in 2013), Sandberg was criticized for focusing too much on personal anecdotes instead of research.

“It is impossible to forget that she, like many of the female friends she quotes, is a wealthy, white, married woman with a ‘vast support system,'” wrote critic Connie Schultz for the Washington Post.

“Surely she could have included a story or two about successful women who are more likely to have been born to nannies than to hire them. Or at least more who didn’t graduate from the Ivy League.”

Schultz argued the book was also a good starting point for women, young and old, considering further advancement in their career fields. “Lean In has the potential to be an important book if a wider range of women than those reflected in its pages start hashing out Sandberg’s best ideas. In our family, and in families across the country, may the conversations begin.”

During the Brooklyn book tour, Obama also chimed in about marriage, Glamour reported.

“Marriage still ain’t equal, y’all. It ain’t equal. I tell women, that whole ‘you can have it all’ — mmm, nope.” She also brought up going to marriage counselling with Barack Obama.

“People are like, ‘Oh, why’d she talk about marriage counselling?'” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Duh.’ Marriage is hard, you know. It is hard. . I love my husband, and we have a great marriage, and we’ve had a great marriage, but marriage is hard work.”

She also advised the audience not to rush into it. “Marriage is a lot of work, and it should be. It’s two independent individuals who are trying to come together to build a life forever.”

Social media reacts

Hearing the former First Lady swear had the audience roaring, multiple sources said. On social media, fans of Obama were just as into it.

At Barclays tonight, Michelle Obama said: “It’s not enough to Lean In because that shit doesn’t always work!” Tattoo it on my body! — Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) December 2, 2018

.@MichelleObama is every married woman with kids and a career when she called b.s. on "Lean In." I've always rebuked the myth of "having it all" unless that means you have a staff to take care of your home and kids and more than 24 hours in the day. https://t.co/h45BkFDOAu — Shannon Green (@IamShannonGreen) December 3, 2018

Thank you @MichelleObama for being so real about the pressures we face as working mothers and reminding us all that just being ourselves is more than good enough! https://t.co/A0chJWmRdn — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) December 2, 2018

Michelle Obama said sh*t, and some people lost their sh*t with false outrage. Meanwhile, countless women are nodding in agreement with what she had to say about unreasonable expectations weighing us down like blankets of wet wool. https://t.co/5iRxC3EDmb — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) December 3, 2018

Listening to the queen, Michelle Obama, at Barclay’s. Speaking about marriage and kids, and how it’s still not equal for women: “You can’t have it all at the same time. It’s not enough to lean in, because that shit doesn’t work all the time.”🙌 — Laura Keeley (@laurakeeley) December 2, 2018

Thank you ⁦@MichelleObama⁩ – for those of us who are wives, working moms, constantly trying to catch up. “Having it all” often means doing it all. https://t.co/SiiwdB1jZE — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) December 2, 2018

